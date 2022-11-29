San Bernardino Police Department officers seized several weapons from suspects during recent incidents in the city.
One of the incidents took place when patrol officers conducted a basic traffic stop, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 28.
After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver immediately fled on foot. He led officers on a foot pursuit but was apprehended without incident.
The assisting officer remained with the vehicle and detained the passenger.
During a search of the vehicle, two firearms were recovered. Both subjects were convicted felons, and both were arrested on new felony charges.
----- IN ANOTHER INCIDENT, officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through city streets and conducted a traffic stop. A semi-automatic shotgun was in plain view. Through further investigation, officers also located shotgun ammunition, a ski-mask, and gloves. As a result, the driver was arrested.
Later that night, officers made another traffic stop and inside that vehicle was a loaded Glock handgun. The driver was an active gang member, and two occupants were arrested.
----- ALSO, officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop and located a loaded shotgun in plain view. In addition, they also recovered ammunition and methamphetamine, police said in a Facebook post on Nov. 27.
Both occupants of the vehicle were convicted felons and members of criminal street gangs and were arrested.
