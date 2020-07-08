The San Bernardino Police Department seized more than eight tons of illegal fireworks in recent weeks, the department said.
The city's police force responded to about 1,634 calls for service of unlawful fireworks during the period of June 18 through July 5.
In total, 164 citations were issued, 24 felony arrests were made, six illegal firearms were recovered, about 50.5 pounds of illegal narcotics were seized, and more than 16,620 pounds of dangerous fireworks were confiscated.
“The Fourth of July was by far the busiest day for our enforcement teams,” Administrative Lieutenant Michele Mahan said. “On that day alone, our dispatchers entered 346 fireworks calls for service. Our officers addressed each call and we also proactively enforced the fireworks laws through eye witnessing and pinpointing the violations. Our fireworks teams also responded to multiple fires, which were believed to be caused by illegal fireworks.”
All seized fireworks were photographed and transported to the San Bernardino County Fire Station, located in downtown San Bernardino. Those fireworks will ultimately be disposed of by the fire department personnel to ensure proper and safe disposition of the devices.
----- IN ADDITION, the San Bernardino Police Department arrested 26 persons during a DUI saturation patrol on July 2 and 3.
Officers arrested four suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol. A fatal collision investigation was conducted involving a DUI driver.
San Bernardino Police Department officers made 64 vehicle enforcement stops and arrested 11 drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or on a suspended/revoked license. Nine vehicles were impounded and 67 citations were issued. Five suspects were arrested for outstanding warrants, with an additional six arrests for other crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.