The San Bernardino Police Department has been making several arrests of suspects who have been involved in street takeovers, including one suspect who allegedly lit a street on fire, police said.
On May 11, officers served a search warrant and arrested Edgar Pena, 31, for his alleged involvement in a street takeover that took place on April 24 at the intersection of 5th Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue.
Pena was recorded on video using an incendiary device to allegedly light the asphalt on fire while spectators encouraged his behavior, police said.
Pena was booked on multiple felony charges, including vandalism, arson, and possession of a destructive device in a public place. He was booked into a local jail facility in lieu of $600,000 bail.
Police are “taking a zero-tolerance approach on those who want to participate in this type of disruptive activity,” the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 12.
----- IN ADDITION, police made 16 arrests, cited 22 people, towed 12 cars, and took one crash report during another street takeover in the city.
Officers responded after the suspects were doing doughnuts in the roadway. Police said on Facebook: “We aren't fans of those kinds of doughnuts though, and neither are our residents.”
