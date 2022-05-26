The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating a possible homicide which occurred on May 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the incident and found Kenisha Vonchay Ellis, a 34-year-old resident of San Bernardino.
Ellis was transported to St. Bernardino Medical Center but was pronounced deceased at 10:20 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
