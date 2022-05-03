The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating two possible homicides which occurred on the first two days of May.
This information about the two separate cases was provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division:
----- On Sunday, May 1 at 12:41 a.m., police personnel responded to the 200 block of W. Highland Avenue in San Bernardino. Ernesto Banuelos, 31, a resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
----- On Monday, May 2 at 2:03 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Base Line Street and Perris Hill Road. Trayshawn Rodrick Earl Webb of San Bernardino, 19, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 2:17 p.m.
No other information about these cases was immediately available.
