The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating two separate homicides which occurred on the weekend of April 23-24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
----- THE FIRST INCIDENT took place on April 23 at 9:50 p.m. at a bar and lounge in the 1000 block of West Highland Avenue in San Bernardino.
One person was shot to death, and four other persons suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized.
The motive for the shooting was not known and no suspects were immediately identified.
----- THE SECOND INCIDENT occurred on April 24 at 12:03 a.m., when officers responded to the 3000 block of Sanchez Street.
Alexis Mendez, a 41-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was transported from the scene to St. Bernardine Medical Center and pronounced deceased at 1:18 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
