For the second time this week, the San Bernardino Police Department has made a huge drug bust.
Police seized a total of 90,000 fentanyl pills in the most recent incident, the S.B. Police Department said in a Facebook post on April 21.
Uniformed narcotics officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the stop, the driver was found to have a suspended driver's license and was detained.
Through further investigation, officers located 40,000 fentanyl pills inside the vehicle.
Then the officers conducted a search of the suspect's residence, where they found an additional 50,000 fentanyl pills, plus eight kilos of powder fentanyl along with a stolen firearm.
The vehicle was towed, and the suspect was arrested on multiple felony charges.
This incident comes a few days after police reported that they had seized 305 pounds of methamphetamine in a separate bust.
