San Bernardino Police Department officers shot and killed a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at the officers on Aug. 17, police said.
The incident began when a patrol officer was conducting an enforcement stop in the area of 11th Street and G Street, just before 3:30 p.m. The suspect was involved in an earlier incident, and police believed he was possibly armed.
As the uniformed officer began giving the suspect commands to stop, the suspect turned and produced a handgun and allegedly pointed it in the direction of the officer. The suspect allegedly pulled the trigger; however the weapon did not fire, police said.
A foot chase ensued, and the suspect was able to escape and hid in a nearby yard.
When officers eventually located him, the suspect again allegedly pointed the handgun in their direction, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The handgun, believed to be a green .22 caliber semi-automatic, was quickly recovered, and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics. He was identified as Santos Anthony Villegas, a 36-year-old San Bernardino resident.
The officers were not injured.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Cunningham at 909) 384-5745 / cunningham_jo@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
