Narcotics that had a street value of more than $4.3 million were seized by police in San Bernardino, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on March 22.
A traffic stop in the south end of the city and later a search warrant at a local business yielded 10,000 fentanyl pills, 23 kilos of powder fentanyl, and 100 pounds of methamphetamine.
A K-9 Unit helped with finding the narcotics at the business, police said.
Police said this huge seizure sent a message to all drug dealers in the city.
