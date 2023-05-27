In front of thousands of cheering family and friends, San Bernardino Valley College graduates crossed the stage on May 24 in the San Manuel Stadium, signifying their successful transition from students to Wolverine alumni.
This year’s ceremony honored the 1,698 students comprising the college's 96th graduating class, who have earned their associate degrees, certificates or completed transfer requirements, receiving a total of 2,721 degrees and certificates.
Graduates included those who met all requirements in fall 2022, spring 2023 and summer 2023 semesters. The top degrees and certificates were CSU general education for transfer, basic peace officer, biological and physical sciences, social and behavioral sciences, and psychiatric technology.
Led by Vice President of Instruction Dina Humble, the ceremony featured a keynote address from Dr. Louie F. Rodriguez, SBVC Hall of Fame alumnus and vice provost at University of California, Riverside. His address highlighted the importance of the local community, reminding students, “Excellence is about your community. It’s about our communities. Your community needs you.”
Class of 2023 graduate Daniel Hinojosa delivered the student speech during the ceremony. He shared his story of struggle and triumph over adversity, including dropping out of high school, post-traumatic stress after military service, addiction and mental health issues. He said he hopes his story will inspire others to keep going and never give up on their dreams.
