SBD International Airport (SBD) marked a major milestone in its 80-year history on March 8 as Breeze Airways announced that daily nonstop service between SBD and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) would begin on Aug. 4, marking the airport’s first-ever scheduled passenger flights.
Eric Fletcher, the director of legal and corporate affairs for Breeze Airways, made the announcement while accompanied by elected officials, airport staff, and business representatives.
Fares as low as $49 one way are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app, Fletcher said.
Breeze, an airline launched by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, will inaugurate the new SBD-SFO non-stops with Embraer E195 aircraft seating 118 passengers, with 22 seats offering extra legroom. The E195’s two-by-two seating configuration means there are no middle seats onboard.
“Breeze Airways’ announcement of daily nonstop service to SFO is a monumental moment for our inland Southern California region and our communities that have supported the base reuse effort for many years, invigorating the resurgence of true travel options for our residents, businesses, and friends and families,” said Frank J. Navarro, SBD’s commission president and mayor of Colton.
Mayor John Valdivia of the City of San Bernardino, a SBD commissioner, said: “The daily service will have incredibly positive economic impacts for the Inland Empire, infusing up to $57 million annually into our region through exciting new aviation careers such as ticketing and gate agents, ground handlers, TSA employees, flight attendants and pilots, aircraft mechanics, and concessionaires.”
“It’s really exciting to be announcing new daily service to SFO from San Bernardino today,” said Neeleman. “After many years in the industry and founding five airlines, I can’t recall ever being the debut airline at an airport before. It’s wonderful that after many years of effort, the Norton Air Force Base has become a commercial airport.”
Flights will operate daily, and the SBD-SFO flight time will be 90 minutes.
