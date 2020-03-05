A counselor at a school in Riverside was arrested by Fontana Police Department detectives on child pornography charges on March 4, police said.
A search warrant was served at the Loma Linda residence of 30-year-old Matthew Daniel Johnson, where detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Evidence relating to the downloading and distribution of child pornography was located, police said, and many of the images and videos depicted prepubescent boys.
Fontana detectives discovered that Johnson was a school counselor at La Sierra Academy. A search warrant was served at that school, where further evidence of child exploitation was allegedly found, police said in a news release.
The Riverside Police Department was contacted and is actively conducting follow up investigations.
Johnson was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and possession of more than 600 images of child pornography. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with further information regarding this case can contact Detective Christi Arnold of the Riverside P.D. at (951) 353-7945 or e-mail at carnold@riversideca.gov
