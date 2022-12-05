A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
During a search of the property and residence, deputies located stolen vehicle components in the front yard and 18 firearms in Ivan Alamilla's bedroom along with suspected Psyolcybin. Approximately 800 rounds of ammunition and several high capacity magazines were also located. Of the 18 firearms seized, one firearm was a fully automatic subcompact machine pistol, known as a MAC 11. Several other firearms located were unserialized firearms, also known as ghost guns.
Alamilla was arrested on several weapons charges, possession of a controlled substance while armed and owning/operating a chop shop. He was booked into the Central Detention Center and is being held on $75,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.