The State Senate has approved a bill by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) to allow San Bernardino County to create services for Inland Empire homeless persons at Patton State Hospital.
The county is one step closer to developing a regional service hub for the homeless on unused state property at Patton after Senate approval of AB 349 on a 38-0 bipartisan vote.
Ramos, whose district includes Fontana, introduced the measure, which will return to the Assembly for concurrence in Senate amendments. It could head to the governor as early as Friday, Sept. 8.
“Our region must do more to reverse the trend of increasingly greater numbers of homeless on our streets. The state, local governments, non-governmental organizations and others must all collaborate if we are to succeed in assisting our neighbors, friends and families find the shelter and services they need,” Ramos said.
Earlier this year, the Point in Count annual survey revealed a 25.9 percent increase in the San Bernardino County homeless numbers over last year.
The lawmaker observed that Norwalk in Los Angeles County entered into an agreement with the State Department of Mental Health to operate the award-winning Homes for Life Foundation on the former grounds of the Metropolitan State Hospital, allowing thousands to transition into long-term community housing.
AB 349 is supported by the California Council of Chapters Military Officers, Association of America, City of San Bernardino, Clay Counseling Foundation Family Assistance Program, Garcia Center for the Arts, Highlanders Boxing Club, Inland Southern California United Way, San Bernardino County Medical Society, Time for Change Foundation and the Urban Conservation Corps of the Inland Empire.
