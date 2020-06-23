Seven additional San Bernardino County jail inmates have recently tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said on June 22.
Five of these inmates are at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, and two are at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. Three of the inmates were new arrests and determined to be positive for COVID-19 during their medical assessment when they arrived at the jail, the county said.
Overall this year, a total of 127 county jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Many of the inmates are only experiencing minor symptoms of the virus. The infected inmates are in isolation, being monitored around the clock, and are being provided with medical treatment, the county said. So far, 93 inmates have recovered from the illness.
All inmates at the county's jail;s continue to be provided with face coverings, cleaning supplies, and soap, and are urged to wash their hands repeatedly throughout the day. They are routinely reminded of the need to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Six department employees have tested positive for COVID-19 recently and are self-isolating from home, the county said. A total of 61 department employees have tested positive. Nineteen employees have recovered from the virus; other employees are expected to return to work in the next few weeks.
