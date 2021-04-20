Seven people were arrested during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Rialto on April 16, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The checkpoint was held in the 1400 block of W. Foothill Boulevard, a short distance from the border with Fontana.
Of the seven arrests, three drivers were arrested for felony possession and transportation of drugs, three were arrested for outstanding warrants, and one was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
In addition, 31 citations were issued. Of those, 22 drivers were cited for being unlicensed and nine were cited for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license. Those 31 driver's license violations resulted in the impounding of seven vehicles.
The Rialto P.D. will hold another DUI/driver's license checkpoint on Friday, May 14.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
