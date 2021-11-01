Seven persons were arrested during a sex offender compliance operation that took place throughout San Bernardino County on Halloween, according to the county’s Probation Department.
Probation officers conducted home visits on Oct. 31 to confirm that probationers who are registered sex offenders were not participating in activities that would entice children to their residence.
All of the probationers were required to remain inside their home, keep their lights off, not decorate their residence, and not pass out candy while children were trick or treating.
Officers also searched inside each house for possible violations.
Officers contacted 148 offenders at their residence, and the majority of probationers were found to be in compliance.
However, seven people were arrested for various reasons, including violation of probation, bench warrants, violation of curfew, and possession of drugs, alcohol, and/or pornography.
“The innate vulnerability of children demands our ongoing vigilance in supervision of these registered sex offenders,” Chief Probation Officer Tracy Reece said. “Focused events, such as this Halloween operation, underscore our department’s vision and mission to protect the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.