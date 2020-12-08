Seven persons were arrested during a street-level "John" prostitution operation in San Bernardino on Dec. 2, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The San Bernardino P.D.'s Vice Team and district resource officers were involved in the operation, which was part of an ongoing effort, through heavy presence and enforcement, to suppress human trafficking and prostitution in San Bernardino. This is executed by targeting purchasers, “Johns,” attempting to solicit prostitutes.
Officers arrested three suspects for violations of solicitation for prostitution and four additional suspects for loitering with intent to commit prostitution.
In addition, three vehicles were impounded.
