Three suspects were arrested for allegedly maintaining a brothel in Jurupa Valley, and 14 additional suspects (including one from Fontana) were arrested on a charge of solicitation of prostitution, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
On March 25 at 1:52 p.m., the Jurupa Valley Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the 4600 block of Galena Street regarding a sex trafficking investigation.
During the search warrant service, Hyo Sook Kim, 57, of Apple Valley, Young Mi Lim, 38, of Irvine, and Escobar Veronica Carrillo Escobar, 39, of Los Angeles were arrested for solicitation of prostitution and maintaining a brothel, authorities said. Kim, Lim, and Carrillo Escobar were transported to the Robert Presley Detention Center.
During this investigation, no victims of sex trafficking were identified.
In an effort to deter prostitution and human trafficking in the area, a “John” sting operation was established. In addition to the Fontana suspect, men from the cities of Riverside, Perris, Corona, Long Beach, Eastvale, Norwalk, Victorville, Norco, and Jurupa Valley were also arrested.
"Prostitution is not a 'victimless' crime," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release. "Those victimized by commercial sexual exploitation frequently have long histories of emotional, physical, and/or sexual abuse or trauma in their backgrounds. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children estimates 1 in 6 endangered runaways reported are likely victims of sex trafficking. Sex trafficking victims are often subjected not only to severe forms of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of their trafficker, they are also frequently physically and sexually assaulted by those that solicit them for prostitution."
