Several large-scale illegal marijuana grow operations were discovered and shut down recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Southern and Central District resource officers from the San Bernardino P.D. assisted the California Department of Cannabis Control with the service of five search warrants related to illegal marijuana grows and distribution.
In addition to the marijuana, officers also located a functional and pressurized butane honey oil extraction lab that was secured and later dismantled.
Overall, 6,572 plants were destroyed, 812 pounds of marijuana recovered and more than $2,000 in cash was seized. The estimated street value was approximately $2.5 million.
Other agencies involved in the investigation and warrant service were San Bernardino Code Enforcement, San Bernardino Animal Control, California Department of Cannabis Control, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Department of Tax and Fee Administration, U.S. Army National Guard, and Southern California Edison.
