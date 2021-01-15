Several live explosive devices were found at a location in Colton, but they were rendered harmless by authorities, according to the Colton Police Department.
On Jan. 13, the devices were discovered at a business near Mt. Vernon Avenue and M Street.
Members of Ft. Irwin’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit came to Colton to work with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Bomb Arson unit to render the devices safe on Jan. 15.
"It took between 5800-6000 sandbags to build a structure around the device to prevent shrapnel throw in the event of a discharge," the Colton P.D. said on Facebook.
"An awful lot of coordination between many agencies took place to ensure residents and visitors of our city remain safe."
The EOD team successfully defused a live 115 mm artillery shell and detonated a 90 mm armor piercing artillery shell, police said.
