Several persons were arrested at a suspected illegal net cafe in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Over the past weekend, members of the department's gang team conducted multiple investigations that led them to believe that an illegal net cafe was being operated in the city and that fentanyl and weapons were possibly being sold there, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 20.
Gang officers served a search warrant at the location and 17 subjects were detained inside, some of whom were documented gang members, police said. One of the subjects was found to be a felon in possession of a loaded handgun, and another had suspected fentanyl in his possession for sale.
Overall, officers made four felony arrests and six misdemeanor arrests and confiscated numerous gaming machines, in addition to the firearm and narcotics that were recovered.
