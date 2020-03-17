In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, several San Bernardino County-operated attractions will close temporarily and several county departments will offer services only online and over the phone, closing their public offices until at least April 3, effective immediately.
“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to limit the spread of the virus while still providing access to the County services people need,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman in a news release on March 16.
----- THE FOLLOWING COUNTY attractions are closed to the public until at least April 3:
• Big Bear Alpine Zoo at Moonridge
• County branch libraries (including the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana)
• County museums and historical sites
• County Regional Parks, including Calico Ghost Town
• Park and recreation district preschools in Big Bear and Joshua Tree
The following senior and community centers (centers that conduct meal programs will make meals available via drive-thru):
• Big Bear Senior Center
• Bloomington Ayala Senior Center
• Joshua Tree Community Center
• Lucerne Valley Community Center
• Wonder Valley Community Center
----- SERVICES for the following County departments and offices will be available only by phone and online. Offices will be closed to the public:
• Assessor, including wedding services
• Child Support Services
• Land Use Services, which includes Planning, Building and Safety, and Code Enforcement
• Public Works, with the exception of lobby computer access to surveyor records
• Registrar of Voters, with the exception of election observers
• Special Districts Water and Sanitation
• Transitional Assistance
• Veterans’ Affairs
Additional measures may be taken and announced to the public in the coming days.
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the county’s coronavirus website at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/, email the county at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov, or contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 909-387-3911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.