Several schools in the Inland Empire and throughout the nation were the targets of a hoax which falsely claimed there was an active shooter situation at the schools on the morning of Feb. 7, authorities said.
No shooting incidents took place at any of the locations, and no persons were harmed.
Among the schools where the hoax was perpetrated were Alta Loma High School, Alta Loma Junior High School, Upland High School, Montclair High School, and San Andreas High School in Highland.
After receiving the hoax calls, some of the schools were briefly placed on lockdown, but then the lockdowns were lifted when police found no evidence of an active shooter.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation into the source of the calls is ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
