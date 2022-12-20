Several suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing items from a store in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The Southern District Resource Team conducted an operation at the Home Depot on Hospitality Lane to combat a recent increase in retail theft, police said in a Facebook post on Dec. 19.
Prior to the operation, the team met with corporate loss prevention and determined the days and times retail theft peaked.
The operation consisted of undercover units and uniformed personnel who were in communication with loss prevention inside the store.
Suspects were surveilled inside the store and contacted after they left the store without attempting to pay for merchandise.
Additionally, some suspects were observed selecting unpaid-for merchandise and then attempting to return it in exchange for in-store credit or gift cards.
All of the suspects who were arrested were banned from Home Depot stores for three years.
