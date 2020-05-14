A 23-year-old sex registrant has been arrested for allegedly committing sex crimes against a minor in Colton, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 6, authorities received a report of an inappropriate relationship between Jerrell Resnick, who allegedly arranged to meet and had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old-girl.
After further investigation, on May 12, Resnick was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center, and bail was set for $200,000.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call detectives at the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
