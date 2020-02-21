San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Destiny Derryberry was recently honored for helping to save a man's life during an incident last year.
Derryberry received the First Responder Hero Award from the American Red Cross, which recognized her quick response and lifesaving actions on March 30, 2019.
On that day, medical personnel responded to a home in Big Bear Lake for a man who was not breathing. Hearing the call for service, Derryberry responded to assist, and when she arrived, she found the 72-year-old man not breathing and without a pulse. His family members stopped CPR prior to Derryberry’s arrival because they felt he was beyond saving.
Nevertheless, Derryberry checked the man's pulse and airway before starting chest compressions. She continued for four minutes until Fire Department personnel arrived and took over CPR.
The man regained a weak pulse and was taken to a hospital. A few hours later, fire personnel contacted Derryberry to thank her for her efforts and inform her the man was now breathing on his own and had a normal pulse. Derryberry’s quick response and actions were instrumental in saving the man’s life.
Derryberry was lauded during the Inland Empire Heroes Luncheon in Riverside on Feb. 18.
In addition, she received a Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award from San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon on Jan. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.