An 89-year-old man was rescued after crashing his hang glider into a mountain in San Bernardino on Oct. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Susumu Sagara, a resident of Gardena, was not injured in the incident.
He arrived at Marshall Peak, in the San Bernardino mountains, to launch his hang glider. But shortly after takeoff, he experienced difficulties and crashed into the side of the mountain.
Witnesses called 911 and reported the incident to authorities. At 4:36 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff's Central Station received the reports, however, because of the remote location of the crash site, and the amount of time it would take to reach it, assistance from Sheriff's Aviation was requested.
The crew of Air Rescue 306 responded to Marshall Peak and began searching the hillside. The crew located Sagara on the west side of the mountain and set up to complete a rescue. The crew hoisted an air medic down to him. The medic assessed him and after speaking with him for several minutes, advised the crew that Sagara did not sustain any injuries. The crew returned to the site and hoisted him in a rescue harness up to the helicopter, followed by the medic.
Sagara requested to be dropped off at the hang glider landing area, where the rest of his group was waiting. Medics walked with him to join the rest of his group but as they approached the halfway mark in the field, Sagara asked to walk the rest of the way by himself. As the medics walked back to the helicopter, Sagara put his arms in the air and began celebrating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.