The Sheriff's Aviation Unit performed a hoist rescue after a hiker slid 100 feet on ice and snow down a mountainside, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 18, the Fontana Sheriff's Station received multiple search and rescue requests in the Mt. Baldy mountain areas.
One of the requests was a report of a man, identified as 27-year-old Patrick Murphy of Los Angeles, who suffered minor cuts during the slide and was unable to climb back up to the trail despite having ice gear with him. Murphy feared he would slide further down the mountain and requested immediate assistance.
Fontana deputies requested the assistance from Sheriff's Aviation to locate and rescue the hiker. Sheriff's patrol helicopter 40-King-3 responded to the area and began searching for him. The patrol crew located him by using his GPS coordinates that were provided by his cellular phone call to 911.
The crew requested assistance from Air Rescue 306 to assist with a rescue hoist, and the crew of Air Rescue 306 arrived at the scene shortly after. The patrol crew guided Air Rescue to Murphy's location.
Air Medic Tom Gallant was lowered via hoist about 145 feet down to Murphy. Gallant tried to anchor into the snow but was unable to, due to the hard packed ice.
After Gallant placed the hiker in a rescue harness, both were hoisted up to the helicopter. The crew transported Murphy to San Antonio Dam, where Fontana Deputy Thompson drove him back to his vehicle without further incident.
----- THE SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT sent a friendly reminder for safe hiking/mountaineering:
1) Research your intended hike route for level of difficulty; choose the right hike that is best for you.
2) Never hike alone or split from your group, and know where you're going (tell someone where you will be hiking).
3) Always plan for inclement weather (rain, snow, freezing temperatures, etc.).
4) Pack essential emergency gear (phone, clothing, flashlight w/extra batteries, whistle, lighter, first aid, pocket knife, etc.).
5) Hydration - Proper hydration is essential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.