San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department personnel located and arrested 31 more suspects last week during a continuing crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivation in the county.
Between Dec. 6 and Dec. 12, authorities served 23 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Johnson Valley, Hinkley, El Mirage, Landers, Hesperia, and Phelan as part of Operation Hammer Strike.
Investigators seized 24,061 marijuana plants, 5,283 pounds of processed marijuana, four guns, and more than $17,000 in cash.
Authorities also eradicated a total of 339 greenhouses found at the locations and three indoor grow locations. They mitigated one electrical bypass and responded to one house fire caused by illegal indoor marijuana cultivation.
Operation Hammer Strike began in September and has been ongoing since then.
