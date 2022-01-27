Authorities cleaned up homeless encampments in Bloomington during a “quality of life enforcement” operation on Jan. 20, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The operation was in response to a high number of recent violent crimes involving the homeless encampments in the area near Interstate 10 and Cedar Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies had been responding to various calls for service ranging from robberies, drug sales, assaults with weapons, stolen property, vandalism to businesses, and complaints from residents who live in the area.
On Jan. 17, deputies investigated a stabbing that led to an attempted murder investigation with a suspect identified, located and arrested.
On Jan. 18, deputies responded to a call for service involving a man with a gun pointing a firearm at a resident. Deputies arrived within minutes and located two suspects involved who attempted to flee. Both suspects were detained and subsequently arrested for possessing narcotics and an unregistered firearm "ghost gun."
And so on Jan. 20, Fontana Station deputies worked with Caltrans and San Bernardino County Code Enforcement personnel to clean and protect the community where families reside. Deputies assisted both agencies by providing security and resources for subjects without housing. Several abandoned encampments where large amounts of trash were left behind near the storm drain by I-10 were cleaned up and removed.
“While deputies maintained a strong presence in the community, residents were very appreciative and thanked law enforcement for dealing with the growing problem homeless encampments attract,” the news release said.
“The safety and welfare of the public is important, therefore, the proactive enforcement is necessary to help restore quality of life for residents in the Bloomington community. Fontana Station personnel remain highly committed and will continue to work in partnership with the community and other agencies.”
