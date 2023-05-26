The number of assaults on deputies is continuing to rise in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
“As May comes to a close and we reflect on the many Fallen Peace Officer Memorial ceremonies held this month across our nation, we remember our colleagues who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving their communities,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on May 25.
Sheriff Shannon Dicus said he was “disheartened” to know that between 2021 and 2022, there was a 54.5 percent increase in assaults with a deadly weapon on deputies and a 44.4 percent increase in attempted murder of deputies.
In 2022, there were 388 assaults on the county’s deputies, a number which includes assaults and attempted murder as well as battery.
Here is a breakdown of the number of incidents last various locations:
⦁ Valley/mountain patrol stations — 153 incidents
⦁ Desert patrol stations — 178 incidents
⦁ Corrections Bureau — 54 incidents
⦁ Specialized / other — 3 incidents
"I have been in law enforcement in San Bernardino County for 31 years,” Dicus said. “It used to be rare to hear about an officer-involved shooting; there was maybe one or two a year. Now we are experiencing one or two a month. We have to fix this."
Dicus said that some lawmakers are “pursuing legislation that takes away vital tools for officer safety while redefining or eliminating accountability for criminals. We urge community members to become more active with Sacramento and Washington D.C. legislators.”
