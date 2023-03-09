The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has responded to 13 death investigations in the mountain communities during the recent winter storms, but so far, only one of those deaths was believed to have had a direct correlation to the weather, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release on March 9.
The one death that was related to the severe storm came when a 39-year-old woman died in the emergency room of Bear Valley Community Hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Fawnskin on Feb. 26 at 3:37 a.m. The incident investigation is being conducted by the California Highway Patrol.
In regard to the other 12 deaths, the Sheriff’s Department said:
• Four of the decedents were either on hospice or died in a hospital;
• Eight deaths are still under investigation.
“The preliminary information we have at this time, is the circumstances observed at the scenes did not present as weather related,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “Many of the deceased had significant medical histories or chronic conditions. Seven of these (eight) decedents were transported to the Coroner’s Division for additional investigation. The remaining decedent was released to a mortuary, as additional investigation at the Coroner’s Office was not warranted.”
Those various deaths occurred in Wrightwood, Crestline, Valley of Enchantment, Arrowbear, Big Bear City, and Big Bear Lake, and there was no evidence that the weather, lack of food, or other resources were contributing factors.
“Death is a tragic experience, it’s because of this we have a process in place to assess the scene and to document the facts and evidence,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “While our preliminary findings are these seven deaths are not storm related, our expert Coroner investigators will continue their work to make a final determination. This process is important, and it will take time. As we complete the investigations the findings will be updated — first to the families and then to the public.”
For frequently asked questions about the Coroner’s Division or to review the county’s online death registry, visit https://wp.sbcounty.gov/sheriff/divisions/coroner/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.