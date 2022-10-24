The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has launched “Operation Consequences,” which focuses on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the county, primarily in the High Desert as well as the areas surrounding San Bernardino.
Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 17 search warrants at various locations in Rialto, Apple Valley, Victorville, Highland, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Colton, and Rancho Cucamonga.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts during the one-week period, investigators seized 29 firearms, 11 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), recovered illegal narcotics, and made 37 felony arrests.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression.
“The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in the county,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release on Oct. 24.
The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Patrol Stations, as well as California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Probation. Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs.
