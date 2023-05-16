Authorities made a total of 40 felony arrests over the past several weeks as part of “Operation Consequences,” an ongoing crime prevention program instituted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Between April 1 and May 12, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 22 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in San Bernardino, Yucaipa, Highland, Apple Valley, Rialto, and Victorville.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts, investigators seized 28 firearms, eight of which were ghost guns, and nearly three and one-half pounds of narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The county’s Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with the county-wide crime suppression operation. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in the county, the Sheriff’s Department said.
