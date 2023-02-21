The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continued its targeted crime suppression known as “Operation Consequences” during the week of Feb. 11-17.
During that week, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served seven search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in San Bernardino, Victorville, and Muscoy.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts during the one-week period, investigators seized 10 firearms and made seven felony arrests, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release on Feb. 21.
The Sheriff’s Department said the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds last year to assist with the ongoing “Operation Consequences,” which started last October and has been continuing ever since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.