Authorities seized three firearms along with drugs and cash during a recent incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The Sheriff’s Regional Valley Gang Team served a search warrant for narcotics and illegal firearms, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Oct. 22.
During the service of the criminal street gang related search warrant, investigators located three firearms which had high capacity magazines and were unserialized polymer 80 firearms, or “ghost guns”.
Investigators also located a large amount of cocaine and about $50,000 in U.S. currency.
"The Sheriff’s Gang Team’s mission is to make our community a better place to live using efficient and innovative enforcement, targeting gang members, drug traffickers, and users who terrorize the citizens of San Bernardino County," the Facebook post said.
