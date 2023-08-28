The San Bernardino CountySheriff’s Department Gangs/Narcotics Division last week seized more than 115 pounds of fentanyl pills, equivalent to roughly 517,500 tablets, the Sheriff’s Department said.
These pills are counterfeit pharmaceuticals containing fentanyl, the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on Aug. 28.
“The primary focus of the Gangs/Narcotics Division is to combat unlawful drug distributors, with a specific emphasis on those involved in fentanyl trafficking. Our priority is to enhance the safety of San Bernardino County's residents through our efforts,” the Facebook post said.
The Sheriff's Department did not specify where the fentanyl was seized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.