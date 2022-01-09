Stolen dog

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station recovered a stolen dog on Jan. 8.  (Contributed photo by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station recovered a stolen dog on Jan. 8.

The dog was returned safely to its family, Captain Casey Jiles said in a Twitter post on Jan. 9.

The suspect in the case had been previously arrested for stealing horses and goats, the Sheriff's Department said.  Animal theft is a felony.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.