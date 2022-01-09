Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station recovered a stolen dog on Jan. 8.
The dog was returned safely to its family, Captain Casey Jiles said in a Twitter post on Jan. 9.
The suspect in the case had been previously arrested for stealing horses and goats, the Sheriff's Department said. Animal theft is a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.