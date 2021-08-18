A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after being shot during an incident in San Bernardino on Aug. 17, authorities said.
Sheriff Shannon Dicus said the deputy appeared to have superficial injuries to his face and shrapnel injuries to his arm.
The incident took place at about 4 p.m. in the area of Bobbett Drive and Olive Street when the deputy was attempting a traffic stop.
The deputy's vehicle was damaged by a fire, the Sheriff's Department said. The investigation into the shooting and the cause of the fire is ongoing.
The suspect was not immediately located, but the Sheriff's Department later said that the vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was found at an apartment complex on Date Street in San Bernardino.
