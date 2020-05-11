A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helicopter conducted two hoist rescues in local mountains during the past weekend.
On May 10, Sheriff's Helicopter Air Rescue 307 conducted a hoist rescue of an injured off-road motorcycle rider at Cleghorn Ridge in the Cajon Pass, the Sheriff's Department said.
At about 10:20 a.m., a 25-year-old Lytle Creek resident lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He sustained a serious injury and was unable to walk. Another off-roader found the injured rider and called 911 for help.
Sheriff's Department Helicopter 40-King-4 responded to the area and located the rider. The crew determined a hoist rescue would be necessary due to the location and terrain.
As a result, Air Rescue 307 arrived on scene, hovered above the rider and lowered two medics followed by a rescue basket. The medics placed the man into the rescue basket and hoisted him up to the helicopter. After he was secured in the helicopter, the two medics were then hoisted up to the helicopter.
The man was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
----- ON MAY 9, another hoist rescue took place in Aztec Falls in Lake Arrowhead.
At 3:35 p.m., a 21-year-old Rialto woman was hiking when she lost her footing and fell about 13 feet. She received injuries from the fall and was unable to walk. Her friends were able to call 911 from their cell phones and request help.
Air Rescue 307 responded to the location and determined a hoist rescue was necessary due to the location of the woman and the surrounding terrain.
Air Rescue 307 hovered above the hiker and lowered two medics, followed by a rescue basket. The medics secured the woman into the rescue basket and then hoisted her up to the helicopter, followed by the medics. The woman was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department would like to remind the public about the dangers of hiking in the local mountains and desert. Without proper experience and preparation, this type of activity can lead to serious injury or death," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
