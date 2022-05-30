The crew of a Sheriff’s Department helicopter rescued a hiker who was clinging to the side of a cliff on Cucamonga Peak on May 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 12:30 p.m., Sheriff's Dispatch received a call from Jared Lopez, a 22-year-old resident of Orange, who had started hiking in the area the night before and became disoriented and lost as the clouds covered the area.
Sheriff Rescue Helicopter 40King3 was dispatched to the area to locate Lopez. The crew was unable to get to him due to the cloud layer. The crew tried to get to him a few hours later, but the cloud layer was still too low. A third attempt was made, and this time the crew was able to locate Lopez on the side of a cliff with no room to move.
Due to the small area Lopez was standing on, the crew had to insert the rescue medic just below Lopez. Lopez was able to safely slide down to the medic and was placed into a rescue harness. He was hoisted safely to the helicopter and placed inside. The crew then hoisted the medic back into the helicopter and flew Lopez to awaiting medics. He was not injured and was released at the scene.
