A shooting incident was reported at a supermarket in San Bernardino on May 17, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the Ralphs market located at 4444 N. University Pkwy at about 9:30 p.m. They found that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot involving an armed security guard and a theft suspect.
The suspect and another person were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The security guard was uninjured.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Cunningham at (909) 384-5745 /cunningham_jo@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.