Shots were fired at a residence in Rancho Cucamonga on March 28, but no persons were injured, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 11:53 p.m., deputies responded to the report of shots fired from a car in the 9900 block of McKinley Street.
Multiple residents called 911 to report the gunfire and reported seeing a black sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
An area check was conducted by deputies, with negative results for the sedan. The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
