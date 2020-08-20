Six men were arrested during a street-level "John Prostitution Operation" in San Bernardino on Aug. 17, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The operation, conducted by the P.D.'s Vice Team and district resource officers, was part of an ongoing effort, through heavy presence and enforcement, to suppress human trafficking and prostitution in the city. This program was executed by targeting purchasers, “Johns,” attempting to solicit prostitutes.
Officers arrested four suspects on a charge of solicitation for prostitution and two additional suspects on a charge of loitering with intent to commit prostitution.
Police also impounded three of the suspects’ vehicles during this operation.
“Those coming to San Bernardino for the sex trade now face a much higher probability of being caught in police operation than in past years," said Assistant Chief of Police David Green.
