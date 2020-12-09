Six persons were transported to hospitals with injuries after a fire broke out in San Bernardino on the morning of Dec. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The two-alarm fire erupted shortly before 9:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
When crews arrived, one residence was well involved, along with an extension to a U-Haul storage facility, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
Knockdown of the fire was reported before 11 a.m. Crews were working on overhaul, and a fire investigator was on scene.
The conditions of the burn victims was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.