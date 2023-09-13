A total of 16 suspects were arrested during the week of Sept. 2-8 as part of the ongoing targeted crime suppression program known as Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 17 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in Rialto, Morongo Valley, San Bernardino, Victorville, Upland, and Apple Valley.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts throughout the week, investigators seized illegal narcotics and 13 firearms, four of which were ghost guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.