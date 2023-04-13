A woman was injured by a gunshot that penetrated her apartment wall in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of April 13 in the 600 block of East Lugonia Avenue. Police responded to the location after receiving several reports of shots fired in the area.
The injured woman was sleeping when a bullet passed through her apartment wall and struck her in the arm. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers found several spent bullet casings in the carport area.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.