Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and the Latino Restaurant Association (LRA) hosted an event to feed 1,000 healthcare workers from Riverside Community Hospital on June 18.
Members from the Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG) also supported the event, distributing meals provided by local Latino-owned restaurants.
The event was made possible thanks to grants from SoCalGas to LRA’s Feed Frontliners Program, which provides support to healthcare workers.
SoCalGas and LRA also fed 500 healthcare workers from Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton earlier this week.
“So grateful to SoCalGas for serving our health care workers on the front lines of the battles against COVID-19,” said Riverside Mayor Rusty Bailey. “While it may seem that lunch is a small thing, the gesture and some tasty food go a long way to motivate and inspire others.”
“These are unprecedented times for our community and as we work to reduce the impact of this pandemic, we thank SoCalGas and LRA for their generosity,” said Jackie DeSouza-Van Blaricum, president and CEO at Riverside Community Hospital. “Today’s event truly captured the community’s gratitude toward our healthcare workers who have been working on the front lines of this pandemic.”
“Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Foundation truly appreciates SoCalGas and LRA bringing the Feed Frontliners program to San Bernardino,” said David Glick, executive director at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Foundation. “This is another great example of how our communities are stepping up in incredible ways to support the brave women and men on the front lines of this pandemic.”
“We’re proud to partner with LRA and FLAG in recognizing and supporting Riverside frontline workers and local restaurants who have been hardest hit during this pandemic,” said Lea Petersen, public affairs manager at SoCalGas. “My heartfelt thanks go out to all our first responders who have worked tirelessly for months protecting and caring for the lives of others while putting themselves at higher risk.”
Meals for the events were prepared by LRA member restaurant chain – Miguel’s Jr. SoCalGas’ grant to the Feed Frontliners Program helped fund the purchases of the meals, which will support the restaurant whose business has been impacted by the pandemic.
