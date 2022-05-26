A social media threat which was thought to target Bloomington High School has been determined to be unfounded, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 25 at about 9:30 a.m., the Fontana Station's school resource officer was contacted by Bloomington administration officials, who showed him a concerning social media post. The author of the post made veiled threats, described a firearm, and listed “BHS” as the location.
The officer immediately began an investigation to determine the nature and source of the potential threat. He determined the post was recirculated from several years ago and was already investigated by another agency, which also has a high school known as BHS. An arrest was made during the previous incident.
There is no known threat to Bloomington, the incident was thoroughly investigated, and deputies will be on campus out of an abundance of caution.
